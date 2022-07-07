Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Brighter and hotter today; great weekend ahead

Posted at 4:50 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 04:50:59-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny morning. More clouds in the afternoon. High of 85°. Light north wind. It will be getting more humid through the evening.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and humidity with a low of 67°. Light wind.

Friday: A few showers in the morning and in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 82°. Humidity drops going into the night. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with lows near 60° and highs near 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

