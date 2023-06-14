Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Brighter skies return

The sun is back today with warmer and drier weather. Temps will warm up into the weekend with highs near 80 for Father's Day.
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 06:22:40-04

(WXYZ) — The sun is back today with warmer and drier weather. Temps will warm up into the weekend with highs near 80 for Father's Day

Wednesday: Some areas of fog this morning with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Partial sun with showers expected and a chance of a few storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018