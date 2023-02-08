Detroit Weather: Calm day before a wet & windy Thursday

Today: Partly sunny morning, mostly cloudy afternoon with a high of 43°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain develops after midnight and increases in intensity through sunrise. Low of 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Widespread heavy rain in the morning. We'll get a break from rain around the middle of the day before more showers return in the evening. Strong winds from the east turn southwest in the afternoon. Gusts over 45 mph are possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 57°. Rain totals 0.5" to 1".

FRIDAY: Breezy and colder with a high of 40°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

