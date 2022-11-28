Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Calm today before a windy roller coaster week

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s today under mostly cloudy skies. It'll get warmer Tuesday and windy Tuesday night as rain returns.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 05:48:24-05

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 43°. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s, but temperatures rise a few degrees after 2am. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 52°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, and possibly a rumble of thunder overnight. Windy with rising temperatures into the mid 50s after midnight. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain in the morning; some snow flakes could mix in. It will be mild around sunrise, but wind chills drop into the 20s by the afternoon as colder air moves through the day. Wind: WNW 15-35 mph.

