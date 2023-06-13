Detroit Weather: Chance of showers and storms today

(WXYZ) — The same system that brought us the rain Sunday will likely bring us more Today. In the morning, there should be some showers, more south than north, then in the afternoon we all have a chance of showers and a few storms. Some of them could bring gusty winds and small hail.

Today: Morning showers, then t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening with high temps in the upper 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 G20 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers will come to an end with lows near 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partial sun with a slight again chance. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNW 10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

