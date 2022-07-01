Detroit Weather: Chance of storms today, some could be strong this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Friday: Areas north of I-69 may see rain beginning as early as 10am. Metro Detroit will have a higher chance of rain and storms from Noon to 8pm. Some of those storms may be strong with damaging wind gusts and small hail. Highs in the low 80s north of Detroit; upper 80s south of Detroit. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Less humid. Mostly sunny with a high of 85°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

