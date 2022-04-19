Detroit Weather: Chilly and windy Tuesday, but starting to warm up

(WXYZ) — Today: A few snow showers in the morning, and rain showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and windy afternoon with gusts over 30 mph at times. High of 46°. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind gets lighter overnight; WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: High of 52° with increasing clouds. Rain moves in late at night.

Thursday: Chance of rain in the morning. Then partly sunny with a high of 66°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

