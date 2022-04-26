Watch
Detroit Weather: Chilly pattern through the middle of the week

Temperatures this afternoon will be about 15 degrees below average, and scattered rain showers are expected north of Detroit.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Apr 26, 2022
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 48°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Low of 31° A few showers before midnight. Snow showers are expected across the Thumb. Drying overnight. Wind: NW 10-15 mph mph

Wednesday: Frosty start with some suburbs in the upper 20s. Partly sunny with a high of 45°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 52°.

