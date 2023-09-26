Watch Now
Detroit weather: Clouds through Thursday with some showers

Clouds and showers from time to time with cooler temperatures through Thursday. The weekend looks warmer, drier, and brighter!
Posted at 5:06 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 05:47:17-04

Today: More clouds with a few showers. There is a chance of a little thunder too. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the best rain chance late. Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: More clouds with some showers and a slight chance of thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

