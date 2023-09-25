Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit weather: Cloudy Monday with a few showers around

Cloudy skies will kick off the workweek with showers and cooler temperatures through midweek. The weekend looks warmer and brighter
Posted at 5:08 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 05:57:28-04

After a gorgeous fall weekend, we start off the workweek with cloudy skies today. There is a chance for a few spotty sprinkles throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be cooler near 70°.

Showers will increase early Tuesday morning and continue through Thursday morning as a disturbance moves through, before sliding to our south and east. Total rainfall over the next few days will be 1/4" to 2/3". Cooler air settles in with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds next weekend bringing more sunshine and 70s for the start of October.

Today: Cloudy with possible sprinkles. Highs near 70°. Wind: E 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Wind: E 10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs near 70°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018