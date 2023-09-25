Detroit weather: Cloudy Monday with a few showers around

After a gorgeous fall weekend, we start off the workweek with cloudy skies today. There is a chance for a few spotty sprinkles throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be cooler near 70°.

Showers will increase early Tuesday morning and continue through Thursday morning as a disturbance moves through, before sliding to our south and east. Total rainfall over the next few days will be 1/4" to 2/3". Cooler air settles in with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds next weekend bringing more sunshine and 70s for the start of October.

Today: Cloudy with possible sprinkles. Highs near 70°. Wind: E 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Wind: E 10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs near 70°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

