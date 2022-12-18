Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Cold and breezy Sunday with snow showers

Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 09:02:40-05

Today: Cold and breezy. Afternoon flurries after morning snow showers. High of 32°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 25°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 33°. Some sun in the afternoon. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a low of 24° and a high of 37°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

