Detroit Weather: Cold and breezy with snow showers

A few snow showers today after rain overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s with gusts around 25 mph.
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 05:51:40-05

Today: Colder and breezy with a few mixed showers trending to snow showers. High of 37° early an then temps slowly drop. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lighter wind and a low of 27°. Wind: NW 15 mph dropping to 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of snow. Low of 29° and a high of 35°. Some areas could get over an inch.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

