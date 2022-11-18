Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Cold and windy with more snow showers

We’ll see more snow showers through this afternoon with highs in the low 30s; wind chills stay in the teens most of the day, and will drop into the single digits by Saturday morning.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 05:49:18-05

Friday: Cold and breezy with snow showers possible through the afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens most of the day. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and still breezy. Low of 19°. Wind chills drop into the single digits overnight. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with snow showers developing in the evening and at night. Highs near 30°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

