Detroit Weather: Cold week with rain and snow

Monday: Mostly cloudy start. Partly sunny afternoon with a high of 41°. Winds: Light

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Snow possible after 6am; mixing with rain showers in the afternoon. High of 40°. An inch or two of snow may accumulate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mixed snow/rain showers. Low of 32°, high of 39°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

