Detroit Weather: Cold week with rain and snow

It's going to be a cold morning with below average temperatures and the wind stays light. When you compare today's forecast to the rest of the week...well...today is the best day we're going to get. It's going to be cold all week, and it'll be even colder near the end of the week and there will be some snow chances throughout the week.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Nov 14, 2022
Monday: Mostly cloudy start. Partly sunny afternoon with a high of 41°. Winds: Light

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Snow possible after 6am; mixing with rain showers in the afternoon. High of 40°. An inch or two of snow may accumulate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mixed snow/rain showers. Low of 32°, high of 39°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

