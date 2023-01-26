Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Cold winds and more snow on the way

Cloudy today with snow showers picking up this afternoon and tonight. Gusty winds will make for a very cold Friday with more snow arriving Friday night.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 05:46:14-05

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A few flakes are possible overnight. Cold and breezy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Cold and windy with gusts over 30 mph at times in the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 20s through the day, but rise into the 30s after sunset.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

