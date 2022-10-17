Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Colder, windy with showers

Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 05:00:49-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Showers, bursts of heavier rain may mix with graupel (ice pellets) or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, may mix with wet snow. Lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers mixing with snow at times and a high of 44.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

