Detroit Weather: Colder, windy with showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Showers, bursts of heavier rain may mix with graupel (ice pellets) or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, may mix with wet snow. Lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers mixing with snow at times and a high of 44.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

