Detroit Weather: Coldest day in the forecast

Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 54°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 39° in Detroit and mid 30s outside the metro. Wind: E 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a low of 39° and a high of 60°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning low of 40° and an afternoon high of 62°. Mostly sunny.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

