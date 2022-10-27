Detroit Weather: Coldest day in the forecast

Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 54°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 39° in Detroit and mid 30s outside the metro. Wind: E 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a low of 39° and a high of 60°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Morning low of 40° and an afternoon high of 62°. Mostly sunny.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes