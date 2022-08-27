Detroit Weather: Comfortable Saturday before a hotter Sunday

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 63°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hotter, and more humid. High of 86°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Monday: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. High of 88°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

