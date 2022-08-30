Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 04:38:37-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Slight chance of rain in the morning on the east side. High of 83°. Breezy with decreasing clouds and falling humidity later in the day.

Tonight: Rain chance late with a low of 69°. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not likely. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

