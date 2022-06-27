Detroit Weather: Cool and comfortable start before we heat up again this week

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright day with low humidity. Comfortable and breezy afternoon with a high of 74°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with some gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 52°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: SW 10 mph. Chance of rain late overnight.

Wednesday: Chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a high of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

