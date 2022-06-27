Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Cool and comfortable start before we heat up again this week

Posted at 4:42 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 04:42:32-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright day with low humidity. Comfortable and breezy afternoon with a high of 74°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with some gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 52°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: SW 10 mph. Chance of rain late overnight.

Wednesday: Chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a high of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018