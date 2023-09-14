Detroit weather: Cool start with a mild finish

It will be brighter for the last few days of the weekend, but the temps still take a little time to recover. The next chance of rain is on Sunday.

Today: There could be some fog early in spots. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a chance of patchy fog. Lows will return to the 40s & 50s. Winds: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The high in Detroit will be 72°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

