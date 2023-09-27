Watch Now
Detroit weather: Cool with clouds and occasional showers

Cloudy skies and some showers will continue through today. Temperatures will remain cooler as well in the mid to upper 60s. The storm system bringing the clouds and rain will move east by late Thursday and high pressure will replace it. Sunnier skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s (roughly 10° above average) return for the weekend and into early next week.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Sep 27, 2023
Today: Cloudy with a few showers and a slight chance of thunder. Most will be toward the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the upper 50s to 60° in Detroit. Wind: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the highest chance of rain, and possibly some thunder, in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10 mph.

