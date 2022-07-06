Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Cooler today with a few showers

Posted at 4:43 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 05:40:56-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the morning and afternoon. Otherwise cooler and mostly cloudy with highs near 80°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: E 5 mph

Thursday: Slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Partly cloudy with a high of 84°. Wind: NE becoming SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

