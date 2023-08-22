Watch Now
Detroit weather: Cooler with a slight chance for rain today

Posted at 5:09 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 05:09:04-04

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s Today. Rain moving in from the northwest will try to hold together as it moves into SE Michigan, bringing a chance for showers.

Tuesday: Chance for showers mainly north. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the 60s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Chance for t-storms, which could be strong to severe. Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

