Detroit Weather: Coolest day of the week today

(WXYZ) — Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and patchy fog in the morning. A few light showers possible in the afternoon with a high of 75°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
