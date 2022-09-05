Detroit Weather: Coolest day of the week today

(WXYZ) — Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and patchy fog in the morning. A few light showers possible in the afternoon with a high of 75°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

