Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 am

Posted at 4:53 AM, Jan 12, 2023
Today: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 am. It will be heavier south than north. High of 41 thru midday, then slowly dropping. Rain changes to an evening mix with snow and all snow by mid evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Snow is likely wind will wind down late from west to east. Amounts that stick will be light and mostly on the grass compared to on any roads. Low: 29. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Slight snow shower chance in the morning. Winds are up as temps hold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

