Detroit Weather: Dry and comfortable with cool nights in the 50s

(WXYZ) — Today: Dry, bright, and comfortable with a high of 80° in Detroit and lots of mid to upper 70s outside the city. Wind: N 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers late in the day. The best chance of rain will be at night. High of 81°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes