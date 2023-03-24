Detroit Weather: Dry today before a wet and windy Saturday

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 45°. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Tonight: Rain develops after midnight through the morning. Low of 36°. Wind: E 10 mph picking up to 25 mph overnight.

Saturday: Windy with rain through the morning. We'll get more breaks in the rain in the afternoon, but the wind will increase as the rain exits. Highs in the low 50s in Metro Detroit, but cooler north. Wind: E 20-35 mph in the morning and then SW 20-40 mph late in the day with gusts up to 45 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 50°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

