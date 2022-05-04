Detroit Weather: Drying out, but temps stay below average

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning clouds and then some afternoon sun with a high of 61°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Shower chances end late but clouds hang around. Low of 41°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain near the end of the day. High of 61°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain. High of 59°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

