Detroit Weather: Early rain today; severe threat Wednesday

Our rain moves out this morning; leaving us with a mostly cloudy and cooler day in the 50s. Severe storms are possible Wednesday with damaging winds.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 04, 2023
FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 8 AM FOR ST. CLAIR, LAPEER, SANILAC, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND AND MACOMB COUNTIES.

Today: Morning showers. Then mostly cloudy with a high of 53°. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: There will be a chance of thunderstorm development after midnight as a warm front moves through. Storms that do form could have heavy rain and gusts over 40 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and windy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Storms are possible from Noon through 8pm. A line of strong storms is most likely between Noon and 4pm when damaging gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. Wind: SW 25-40 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Colder and breezy with a high of 52°. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.

