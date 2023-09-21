Detroit weather: Even warmer today

After a few extra clouds today, more sunshine is expected into the weekend as temperatures stay warm.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s. The best chance of hitting 80° will be west of Detroit. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with temps in the 60s

Friday: Partly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

