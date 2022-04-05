Watch
Detroit Weather: Evening rain chance then dry Tuesday

Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s this morning and for the next couple of days but we will see rain chances for the rest of the week.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 05:27:02-04

Today: Mostly cloudy with some fog possible early. The best sun chance is in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Scattered showers will be in the area with temps in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Rain likely and it could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

