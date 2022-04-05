Detroit Weather: Evening rain chance then dry Tuesday

Today: Mostly cloudy with some fog possible early. The best sun chance is in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Scattered showers will be in the area with temps in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Rain likely and it could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

