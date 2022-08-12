Detroit Weather: Feeling a little more like fall

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Another cool night. Partly cloudy with a low of 58°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers after 2pm. Heavier rain will stay over the western side of the state, and there is some uncertainty how far east the rain moves into southeastern Michigan, but plan for showers by the evening and at night. High of 76°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of a few light showers. Partly sunny with a high of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes