Detroit Weather: Feeling like fall today

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 69°. 20% chance of a shower. Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low of 56°. Wind: Light

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High of 73°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

