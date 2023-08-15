Watch Now
Detroit weather: Flood watch in effect for parts of SE Michigan

Another area of low pressure will move into the region bring rain, some heavy, as we head thru the day - watch out for flooding downpours. Temperatures will remain below average on Tuesday, but will recover by midweek.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 05:44:53-04

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT STARTING UNTIL 4 P.M. FOR PARTS OF SE MICHIGAN THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON, INCLUDING LIVINGSTON, MACOMB, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
Today: Rain lingers, cool for August with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

