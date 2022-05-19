Detroit Weather: Foggy start with a warm and bright finish

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a high of 77. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows near 66. Winds: S 10-15

Friday: Temps will heat up to 90 with a chance of strong storms late after 4 pm. Winds: 15 - 25 mph

Saturday: Tracking the chance of severe storms with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: WSW 5-10

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

