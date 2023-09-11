Watch Now
Detroit weather: Foggy start with rain on the way

An approaching storm will increase clouds throughout the day, before rain showers move in during the evening. Showers will be spotty to start before increasing overnight
Posted at 5:14 AM, Sep 11, 2023
An approaching storm will increase clouds throughout the day, before rain showers move in during the evening. Showers will be spotty to start before increasing overnight. A few claps of thunder are also possible. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday and early Wednesday, before we dry out for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler than average this week and in the 60s.

Today: Increasing clouds ahead of rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds skies with temps in the 60s. Rain will be likely. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

