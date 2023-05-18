Detroit Weather: Frost Advisory for all except Wayne and Monroe counties.

A FROST ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED THIS MORNING (UNTIL 7 A.M.) FOR: Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, and Washtenaw counties. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s in these areas. Sunshine returns today helping us reach highs in the upper 60s. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until Friday and Friday night.

Today: Mostly sunny and 68°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Not as cold with temps in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partial sun with increasing rain chances. Thunder is possible late in the day through the evening. High of 80°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

