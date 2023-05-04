Detroit Weather: Frost advisory issued for several counties until 9am

A FROST ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 9 A.M. THURSDAY FOR OAKLAND, WASHTENAW, LIVINGSTON AND LENAWEE COUNTIES.

Frosty temps this morning turn into warmer temps as we head into the weekend. The amount of sun should increase too as we head into the weekend.

Thursday: Partial sun works through the clouds with highs around 60°. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and 64°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor