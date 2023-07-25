Watch Now
Detroit weather: Getting hotter, Air Quality Alert in effect

An Air Quality Alert is in effect once again today as wildfire smoke returns to the area. Temps will be in the upper 80s with a stray shower or storm possible tonight. The hot weather arrives tomorrow along with the chance of severe storms. It continues to stay hot and humid through the end of the week.
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 05:31:57-04

(WXYZ) — An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan Tuesday as wildfire smoke returns.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or storm late. Highs near 88°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance for a shower or storm, overnight lows around 70°.

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 80s to 90° with storm chances growing late in the day. A few storms could reach severe limits. Winds: S 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

