Detroit weather: Getting hotter with storms today

The heat and humidity increase quickly today with a warm front moving through. Some storms could get severe through midday today and Thursday afternoons and evenings.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Aug 23, 2023
Today: Rain chances are highest early and late. The chance for storms, which could be strong to severe are most likely in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy with highs near 85° NE of Detroit, around 83° in Detroit, and upper 80s west of US 23. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: More showers and storms possible and some of them could be strong to severe. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with high temps around 90°. Storms are possible and could be severe in the afternoon and evening. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

