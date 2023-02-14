Detroit Weather: Getting windy as rain returns

Today: Cold and sunny start. Then increasing clouds with a high of 52°. A few showers are possible after 6pm, but most rain holds off until after 10pm. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues overnight. Mild and breezy with temperatures staying in the middle to upper 40s. Rain totals around 0.10" to 0.25". Wind: S 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: Wind Advisory from 7am until 4pm. Morning showers. Then a mild and windy day with gusts up to 45 mph. High of 57°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

