Detroit Weather: Great travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving

The roads will be dry and the skies will be bright today. High temperatures climb back into the low 50s. Our next chance of rain is Thursday night.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 05:51:26-05

Today: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 52°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 31°. Light SW wind.

Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds with a high of 54°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Chance of light rain showers at night.

Friday: Morning rain showers then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Low of 39° and a high of 49°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

