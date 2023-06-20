Detroit Weather: Hazy sun continues today

(WXYZ) — It will be a bit hazy today as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves overhead once again but the haze continues for much of the week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are back by the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with some smoke haze and highs in the mid 80s. There's a slight chance of rain today mainly north of Detroit. Winds: E 5-15 G25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15 G20 mph.

Thursday: Slight cooler with temps in the upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

