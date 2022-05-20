Detroit Weather: Heat and severe weather threat today

Today: Temps will heat up with temps near 90 and a chance of strong storms after 5 pm. Winds: SSW 10-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a risk of strong to severe storms. Lows near 67. Winds: SW 15-25

Saturday: Tracking heavy rain with strong, to possibly severe storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: A few storms around with lows near 58. Winds NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: A chance of showers and storms with cooler temps in the mid 65.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

