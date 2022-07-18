Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Heat begins to build as the sun returns today

Posted at 4:40 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 04:40:38-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Decreasing clouds as light showers exit early. Then mostly sunny with a high of 88° in the afternoon. Winds NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with a low of 68°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: The Summer heat returns with temps in the low 90s. Slight chance of storms north of Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018