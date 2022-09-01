Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Heating up heading into Labor Day weekend

Posted at 4:51 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 05:47:29-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and still comfortable with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Becoming a little more humid overnight. Wind: S 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 88°. There could be an isolated shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot day with a high of 90°. Chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm after 4pm.

