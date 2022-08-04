Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Heavy showers as humidity stays high

Posted at 5:05 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 05:05:23-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered showers are likely and some thunder is possible. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but rain could be heavy and lead to street flooding. High of 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with a showers still possible. Low of 69°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°. Slight chance of a shower south of M59 to Ohio.

Saturday: Hot and humid with a high of 90°. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

