Detroit Weather: Here comes 80°, more than once!

The heart of the heat wave sets up across the region during the rest of the work week. It might be time to unpack the shorts with high temperatures in the upper 70s and possibly hitting 80° today and Thursday. The next chance for rain holds off until this weekend as temps cool back to the 60s by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs near 80. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, breezy, and 80° again for a high temp. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

