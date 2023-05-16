Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Highs near 80 today

Another warm day ahead with highs near 80 gives way to a 20 degree drop by this evening. Highs will only reach the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 06:13:58-04

(WXYZ) — A few clouds are possible Today as a cold front passes this evening. There may be a few sprinkles but most areas should be dry. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with milder temps behind the front. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until late Friday and Saturday morning.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, gusts may hit 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 62°. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018